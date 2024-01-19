Prolonged dry spell forces load-shedding extension in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 19: In an unprecedented turn of events, the prolonged dry spell and snowless winter have dealt a severe blow to Jammu and Kashmir’s power generation capacity, forcing the Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) to extend load-shedding periods in Kashmir.

“Despite a combined capacity of 3500 megawatts (MW) for power generation in both the Central and J&K sector, the current output has plummeted to a mere 400 MW to 500 MW, occasionally dipping below the alarming threshold of 300 MW,” officials said.

This substantial decline has left J&K heavily reliant on external sources to meet its power demands.

In response to this dire situation, the KPDCL, confronted with a peak load exceeding 2100 MW, has decided to extend the curtailment period from 2 hours to 2.5 hours.

In an official statement posted on their social media platform X, the KPDCL informed the people about the unavoidable necessity to extend the curtailment period by an additional 2 to 2.5 hours across Kashmir during peak hours.

The decision comes in response to a significant reduction in power generation, resulting in a shortage of available power for the region.

The KPDCL assured the people that this increase in curtailment was a “temporary measure” and would be reverted as soon as there is an adequate supply of power.

Expressing regret for the inconvenience caused, the corporation emphasised its commitment to restoring normalcy as quickly as possible.

Presently, the KPDCL has been implementing a power curtailment schedule of 4 to 4.5 hours in metered areas and up to 8 hours in non-metered areas, a schedule that was initially introduced with the onset of winter.

A senior KPDCL official said that the unusually low precipitation and the absence of snowfall this winter have led to a substantial decrease in water discharge in rivers where power plants are situated. “Consequently, power generation has experienced a sharp decline, compelling the corporation to take measures to address the resulting energy deficit,” he said. “This is an unprecedented situation. We usually used to see lower power generation, but it was limited to a certain period. However, this year, due to the prolonged dry spell, we are witnessing a longer run of months where power generation has remained abysmal.”

As the residents grapple with prolonged power outages, concerns are rising over the broader implications of this unprecedented challenge for the people and industries in J&K.

In J&K, hydropower projects are developed in both state and central sectors.

Of the existing installed generation capacity of 3500 MW, 1140 MW is contributed by J&K-owned plants, including projects like 900 MW Baglihar, 110 MW Lower Jhelum, and 110 MW Upper Sindh.

The remaining 2300 MW comes from central sector plants, with prominent ones being Salal, Dul-Hasti, Uri, and Kishanganga.

J&K’s powerhouses, a major portion of electricity generation is from the Baghliar Hydro Electric Project (BHEP), producing approximately 900 MW.

Other locally owned power generation plants, including Upper Sindh, Lower Jhelum, and Chennani collectively generate around 200-250 MW.

This totals approximately 1100-1140 MW through J&K’s own generating stations, which drops to around 200 MW in winter.

The remaining power requirement during winter is met through Central Generating Stations (CGS) both within and outside J&K.