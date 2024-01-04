Sopore forest fire rages across Compartment No 38

Sopore, Jan 4: A massive fire broke out in the Kandi forest range of Rampora Rajpora in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday evening while the teams of the Forest Department were on the job to douse off the flames.

The fire which erupted mysteriously in Compartment No 38 at Rampora Rajpora forests is feared to be spreading to more areas which may cause huge damage to the green gold.

Meanwhile, a Forest Department official confirmed the fire incident and said that the blaze engulfed a large area of Compartment No 38.

“Several trees are feared to have suffered damage,” he said.

The Forest Department official said that soon after fire broke out in the compartment, teams from the Fire and Emergency Department and Forest Department including the Forest Protection Force are on the job to douse the flames.

He said that the cause of the fire would be ascertained after the flames were brought under control.