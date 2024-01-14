SRINAGAR-JAMMU NATIONAL HIGHWAY | Progress of work on four laning project in Ramban reviewed

Ramban, Jan 14: The progress of work on the four-laning project in Ramban on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was reviewed.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Secretary, Roads and Buildings (R&B), Bhupinder Kumar, conducted an exhaustive visit to Ramban to assess ongoing construction works on the Banihal to Ramban and Ramban to Nashri stretch of the NH-44 four-laning project.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary and other officers, Bhupinder Kumar conducted site inspections to ensure a thorough review of construction works.

He exhorted the executing agencies to further speed up the pace of progress on these vital works ensuring timely completion.

The Secretary reviewed the functioning of the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel, sought updates on the viaduct bypassing Banihal Bazar, and directed the officers to redouble their efforts to meet the deadlines.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment towards enhancing infrastructure and road connectivity while assuring the timely completion of the 32 km stretch between Ramban and Banihal.

The Deputy Commissioner briefed the Secretary about the status of all ongoing construction works being executed on these stretches under the ambitious four-laning project.

He said that the district administration is creating an enabling environment for the efficient and speedy execution of the Jammu-Srinagar NH-44 four-laning project.

He also elaborated on several measures being implemented to ensure a seamless and smooth journey for commuters on the national highway.

He informed the Secretary about the progress achieved on the viaducts at various locations, including Makerkote to Ramsoo, Dalwas, and Nachilana to Wagon, reflecting the advanced stage of construction.

Later, the Secretary convened a meeting at Banihal and had a detailed discussion on various issues related to the national highway road project.