Srinagar shivers at -5.3°C, biting cold elsewhere

Srinagar, Jan 22: The chill continued to tighten its grip on Kashmir as Srinagar experienced a chilling minus 5.3 degrees Celsius, signalling a drop in the minimum temperature even as the Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted the possibility of a wet spell from January 25 to February 1.

The MeT officials here said that dry weather is expected to persist until January 24.

However, a shift is anticipated as, from January 25 to 26, generally cloudy weather with light snowfall is predicted at isolated higher reaches.

January 27 to 28 is expected to bring generally cloudy weather with light rain or snow over scattered places.

The period from January 29 to 31 is marked by the likelihood of light to moderate rain or snow at numerous locations.

Furthermore, there is a possibility of light rain or snow at scattered places on February 1.

Additionally, residents have been advised to brace for moderate to dense fog and a decrease in daytime temperatures over the plains of the Jammu division over the next two days.

Srinagar shivered at minus 5.3 degrees Celsius, Qazigund at minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam at minus 6.9 degrees Celsius, Kokernag at minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, Kupwara at minus 6 degrees Celsius, and Gulmarg at minus 4 degrees Celsius while Jammu recorded a minimum of 5 degrees Celsius.

As Chillai Kalan, the 40-day harsh winter period, progresses towards its end on January 29, residents are reminded that this does not mark the conclusion of winter.

Following Chillai Kalan, the region will enter a 20-day Chillai Khurd between January 30 and February 18, followed by a 10-day Chillai Bachha from February 19 to February 28.

As the temperatures drop, residents navigating the chilly winter conditions have been encouraged to exhibit caution and preparedness.