Rajouri, Jan 12: General Officer Commanding-in Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi Friday reviewed “the complete pattern of terrorism” and called for a “deep understanding of the evolving landscape.”

He also outlined the ‘Strat 24’ for operational focus in 2024 to “defeat the inimical designs of adversary and sponsored terrorists.”

The Northern Army Commander stated this during a series of security review meetings in the Rajouri sector on the operational dynamics of 2023 and the prevailing security situation along the LoC and the hinterland.

While chairing a security review meeting, he deliberated with DGP J&K R R Swain, ADG Law & Order Vijay Kumar, ADG Anand Jain and IG CRPF Sanjeev Khirwar and lauded perfect synergy among all the stakeholders.

Army, in its official statement, said, “Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Dwivedi visited forward areas in the Rajouri sector to review the operational preparedness in light of the prevailing security situation. A comprehensive Manthan was carried out with the officers of Counter Insurgency Force (R) {CIF (R)}, CIF (D) and Ace of Spades Division on the operational dynamics of 2023 and the prevailing security situation along the LC & the hinterland at HQ CIF (R) & Reasi.”

Reviewing the complete pattern of terrorism, the Army Commander underscored the need for a deep understanding of the evolving landscape, the official statement mentioned.

Lt Gen Dwivedi also outlined the ‘Strat 24’ for operational focus in the year 2024 to defeat the inimical designs of our adversary and sponsored terrorists.

“He also chaired a ‘Security review meeting’ wherein, he appreciated the excellent synergy among security forces, JKP, CRPF, Intelligence agencies and civil administration. Noteworthy discussions with DGP J&K, R R Swain, ADG Law & Order, Vijay Kumar, ADG Anand Jain and IG CRPF Sanjeev Khirwar took place, contributing to the revitalization of operations planned for 2024,” the army said.

All stakeholders assured to work in synergy to achieve the desired end state, eradicating roots of terrorism in the Poonch-Rajouri area, the army said.

“The Army Commander appreciated the outreach by the formation to the people of Rajouri and Poonch district, commending them for the noble initiative of adopting Pir Topa as a model village under Sadbhavana. He emphasised that this endeavour must integrate the aspirations of the people and provide comprehensive socio-economic development of the village,” the army statement said.

Accompanied by White Knight Corps Commander Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, the Army Commander also visited a forward post in the Rajouri sector where he was briefed on the operational preparedness of the units deployed along LoC.

“The Army Commander commended the troops for their high levels of morale and round-the-clock vigilance to thwart attempts by terrorists to disturb peace in the region. He urged them to continue working with zeal and dedication to ensure a stable security environment for the developmental activities to continue at the same pace,” the army statement added.