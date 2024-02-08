Targeted killing of 2 civilians evokes protests in Kashmir

Pulwama, Feb 8: The targeted killings of two migrant workers in Srinagar evoked protests across south Kashmir on Thursday.

To denounce the killings, people from different walks of life held protests and took out candle light marches in all four districts—Pulwama, Shopian, Annatnag and Kulgam—of south Kashmir.

On Wednesday evening, terrorists opened fire on Amrit Pal and Rohit Masih, both residents of Punjab in Shalla Kadal area of Srinagar. While Pal died instantly, Masih succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning at SKIMS, Soura.

The civil society members, trade bodies and transporters took out a silent candle light march in Pulwama.

Deploring the killings, a protester said that such mindless attacks on the innocent civilians should stop forthwith.

In Shopian, scores of people, carrying placards staged a protest near historic Goal Chowk. The protesters were demanding an end to the killings of innocent civilians.

“Killing an innocent is like killing the entire humanity”, said a protester.

In the neighbouring Kulgam district, civil society members staged a candle light protest near the clock tower.

Holding candles in their hands, the protesters appealed to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to investigate the gruesome incident and ensure that the culprits are brought to book.

A similar protest was held in Anantnag town. Scores of people gathered at Lal Chowk and staged a candle light protest against the targeted killings.