Srinagar, Feb 2: The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir, Friday conducted raids and searches at five locations in Srinagar and Delhi.

The searches were carried out simultaneously by special teams of SIA.

During the search operation, incriminating material including bank documents, property documents, mobile phones, digital devices, and SIM cards relevant to the investigation were seized which would be analysed for further investigation.

The instant case pertains to raising, layering, mixing, and laundering of illegal proceeds of crime by the accused persons.

The proceeds are subsequently suspected to have been used in unlawful activities including secessionism and terrorism.

The case was registered at Police Station SIA Kashmir on the basis of an inquiry.

The inquiry revealed that funds to the tune of several crores of rupees had been raised and laundered in a short span of time.

These transactions were primarily cash infused, institutionalising suspected ill-gotten gains into the banking system in a bid to establish a criminal-terror network syndicate.

Friday’s raids were conducted on the strength of search warrant issued by the Special Designated UAPA Court Srinagar to gather evidence relevant to the case.

This was the second round of searches in this case.

Earlier, SIA had raided 32 locations in Delhi and Kashmir.

The case is under investigation at SIA Kashmir which is resilient and determined in targeting the financial networks of terror outfits to destroy its ecosystem and support structure completely.