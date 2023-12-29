‘Terror plot for target killings foiled; arms recovered’

Rajouri, Dec 29: Indian Army Friday stated to have foiled a terror plot, to carry out targetted killings in the region, with the recovery of three pistols, bullets and grenades from a hideout busted in Mendhar.

The army termed it as a “huge blow to terror plot.”

Indian Army, in an official statement issued by White Knight Corps, said that a terror hideout was busted in Mendhar area of Poonch district.

“In continuation of relentless operations against terror in Jammu region, an intelligence based joint operation by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police has led to the recovery of three pistols with foreign markings; six magazines, sixty-four rounds of nine mm ammunition and four grenades from a hideout in Mendhar sector,” the white Knight Corps wrote on ‘X.’

“This has dealt a huge blow to a terror plot planning to carry out targetted killings,” it added.

The recovery has been made at a time when the security situation in twin districts Rajouri and Poonch has emerged as a matter of concern after recent terror attacks. A number of terror incidents have been witnessed in the sub-region during the last couple of years.