Three Western Disturbances may break Kashmir’s dry spell, says private weather forecaster

Srinagar, Jan 23: A private weather forecaster on Tuesday predicted a possible light to moderate snowfall over high reaches of Kashmir under the influence of first Western Disturbance, while it said the higher reaches of Ladakh may witness light snowfall between 25th and 26th January.

While ruling out any major weather disturbance he said light rain/snow showers can occur over plains of Kashmir on 26th of January.

He said the second Western Disturbances are expected from 28-January to 30th January, which may cause moderate snowfall over higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir with Doodpathri, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Gurez, Sinthan Top and Peer Ki Gali having chances of heavy snowfall.

During the second Western Disturbances, the plains of Kashmir may witness light to moderate rain/snow with few inches of snowfall possible over some plains. While Jammu may witness light to moderate rain showers and snowfall over the higher reaches of the region, he said.

The forecaster said a third disturbance may affect the region 60-70% from 30th January to 2nd February.

The third Western Disturbance will have a stronger intensity as compared to first two, he said.

He said no continuous precipitation or snowfall is expected anywhere and that the temperatures will significantly drop from 25th January.