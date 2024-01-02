Timelines notified for referral of vacancies to JKPSC, JKSSB

Jammu, Jan 2: Faced with stringent criticism for inordinate delay in conducting DPC meetings and filling up vacancies in its departments, the J&K government has made their (vacancies’) referral, to the concerned recruiting agencies, time-bound.

After notifying the timelines, all administrative departments have been directed to nominate a nodal officer not below the rank of Special or Additional Secretary, who will be responsible for completion of procedures within the notified timelines as required in terms of Rule 4 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (reference of vacancies and holding of meetings of Departmental Promotion Committees), Rules, 2005.

Decision has been taken after the government has identified delay in referral of vacancies to the concerned recruiting agencies, as the major bottleneck in the timely filling up of the vacancies.

Cognizance has also been taken for non-compliance of provisions, relating to referral of vacancies falling under direct recruitment quota, by the administrative departments leading to delay.

In this connection, the General Administration Department (GAD) Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma has sought the attention of all the Administrative Secretaries towards the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (reference of vacancies and holding of meetings of Departmental Promotion Committees), Rules, 2005, wherein, among others, the provisions have been notified relating to referral of vacancies falling under direct recruitment quota to Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) and Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

“The departments shall refer vacancies falling under direct recruitment quota to the Public Services Commission and Services Selection Board, as the case may be, by January 15 every year; provided that the reference of vacancies under Combined Competitive Services shall continue to be governed as per the existing procedure,” read the provision related to reference of vacancies.

“However, it has been observed that the departments are not following these provisions, resulting in delay in referral of vacancies to the concerned recruiting agencies. This has been seen as a major bottleneck in the filling up of the vacancies in the government departments in a timely manner,” Verma has noted, while directing all the administrative departments to ensure referral of vacancies to the concerned recruiting agencies as per the notified timelines.

As per the notified timelines for referral of vacancies to J&K PSC and JKSSB, in case of process of identification of vacancies to be referred under direct recruitment quota, timeline to be followed will be two months prior to January 15 of every calendar year i.e., November 15 of preceding calendar year.

For referral of proposal for concurrence of the Finance department in case of Non-Gazetted or Class-IV (MTS) vacancies, the timeline to be followed will be one month prior to January 15 of every calendar year i.e., December 15 of the preceding calendar year.

Referral of vacancies to JKPSC and JKSSB will be made by January 15 of every calendar year while submission of Annual Status Report to General Administration Department (GAD) in terms of Rule 5 of SRO 166 of 2005 will be made by January 31 of every calendar year.

The administrative departments have been asked to provide the details of their nodal officers to the General Administration Department within 7 days.