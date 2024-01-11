US, UK may mull military action against Yemen Houthi assault in Red Sea

New Delhi, Jan 11: In response to the recent thwarting of the largest attack on Red Sea shipping by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, the US and UK are considering military action against the Iran-backed group. Carrier-based jets and warships successfully intercepted 21 drones and missiles launched by the rebels on Tuesday night.

The UN Security Council passed a resolution on Wednesday, urging an immediate halt to Houthi attacks. The resolution also endorsed the right of UN member states to defend their vessels. The Houthis, dismissive of the resolution, referred to it as a “political game.” They claim their attacks are aimed at Israeli-linked vessels in protest of Israel’s actions against Hamas in Gaza.

The resolution specifically called for the Houthis to cease all attacks, emphasizing their negative impact on global commerce, navigational rights, and regional peace and security. While 11 nations supported the resolution, Russia, China, Mozambique, and Algeria abstained from voting.

Earlier warnings from the US and its allies about the “consequences” of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea preceded the UN resolution. UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps hinted at potential military action, stating, “Watch this space.”