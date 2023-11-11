Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in J&K from Nov 15

New Delhi, Nov 11: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Saturday reviewed the preparations being made for the first phase of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, which would commence in Jammu and Kashmir from November 15 from the snow-prone tribal areas of Rajouri and Bandipora districts.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the yatra would begin in the remaining districts on November 20.

As per the schedule, the yatra would begin from the tribal regions of Budhal and Gurez in Rajouri and Bandipora districts.

In view of the weather forecast of light to moderate snowfall in the region, the Chief Secretary asked the Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department and concerned Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the two districts to finalise the route of the yatra and arrange for all necessary facilities to ensure its smooth conduct.

The Chief Secretary directed cooperation among various executing agencies towards organising a successful yatra.

The DCs were asked to share the finalised route plans with the concerned District Superintendents for making foolproof security arrangements.

They were also instructed to set up district control rooms to monitor all events and provide assistance as needed.

As part of the yatra initiative, the progress will be continuously monitored through a real-time IT portal and a mobile-responsive platform.

The portal will capture information such as the details of the staff who have been deputed, the geo-coordinates of the events, a calendar of events, and the route map. Additionally, the mobile platform will be used to monitor public participation and feedback.

Mehta directed the district administrations to ensure that the deputed personnel receive proper training and orientation to make the most of this opportunity and to effectively saturate all individual-benefit schemes.

The yatra aims to reaffirm commitment for a developed India by 2047, besides reaching out to the vulnerable populations to saturate various centrally sponsored schemes.

Some of such schemes are Ayushman Bharat, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, PM Ujjawala Yojana, PM Kisan Saman, Jal Jeevan Mission, Jan DHan Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, Kisan Credit Card, PM Pranam, and PM Poshan Abhiyan.

It was informed that the Centre is providing 107 mobile IEC vans to cover 4291 Panchayats of J&K in 20 days.

The yatra will also pass through 78 towns where the focus areas will be PM SvaNidhi, PM Vishwakarma, PM Mudra Yojana, PM e-Seva, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), RCS: UDAN, and Vande Bharat Trains.

In recent times, J&K has been amongst the frontrunners, with ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ being the most recent one, where it was adjudged best performing State and UT on October 31.

The Chief Secretary emphasised on maintaining the same momentum in the development process and expressed hope that J&K would again be amongst the best performers.