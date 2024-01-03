World-class Amusement Park to come up at Tattoo Ground

Jammu, Jan 3: An eleven-member panel will coordinate planning and execution of the project related to development of “World class Amusement Park at Tattoo Ground, Srinagar.”

The panel, to be headed by the Administrative Secretary, Industries and Commerce department as its chairman, has been tasked to harmonise planning and execution in terms of laid down norms, rules, laws, guidelines and Master Plan.

The panel has been mandated to propose a roadmap for establishment of structure and nature of Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) based on Request for Proposal (RFP), in consultation with Ernst & Young LLP, which has been engaged for providing transaction advisory, investment promotion for development of theme and Amusement Park in J&K.

As per the terms or reference, the committee has been asked to study the Site Assessment Report (SAR), Theme Park Bench-marking Study Report, Investment Promotion Strategy, Project Structuring, Project Procurement, and Project Management Structure to be prepared by Ernst & Young LLP.

After studying, it will recommend a draft bid document, issuance of Request For Proposal (RFP), evaluation of RFP for selection of concessionaire and signing of concession agreement.

Other members of the committee will be Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; a representative each of Home; Finance; Housing & Urban Development; Tourism; Revenue and Law departments (Not below the rank of Additional Secretary in each case); a representative each from Municipal Corporation, Srinagar; Srinagar Development Authority and Town Planning Organization, Kashmir.

The Committee will co-opt any member, for the purpose of smooth implementation of the project and will be serviced by the Industries and Commerce department.

As per its mandate, the panel will act as a recommending body to place the proposals for accord of sanction of the respective competent authority, throughout the project, as and when required.

Terms of reference authorise the panel to deliberate and take a decision on any concomitant issue in the context of the successful execution of the project.

Last year, J&K government had decided to develop 139.04 acres of defence land at Tattoo Ground for tourism related activities after the Ministry of Defence (MoD) had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) through it (J&K) government for its (defence land’s) transfer to MHA.