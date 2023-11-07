12 nodal officers appointed for LS polls

Jammu, Nov 7: J&K government has appointed twelve Union Territory level Nodal officers in respect of specific areas and issues for smooth conduct of forthcoming general elections to Lok Sabha, 2024.

As per GAD order, Administrative Secretary Jal Shakti department will be the nodal officer to deal with drinking water and sanitation; for Local Bodies, Administrative Secretary Housing and Urban Development department will be the nodal officer.

Similarly for areas and issues related to power, public works, education, social welfare, Sales Tax, transport, Excise and migrants, the nodal officers will be the Administrative Secretaries of Power Development Department; Public Works Department; School Education Department; Social Welfare Department; Commissioner, State Taxes, J&K; Managing Director, J&K Regional Transport Corporation; Commissioner Excise Department and Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner respectively.

For banks and financial institutions, chairman and Chief Executive Officer, J&K Bank Ltd will be the nodal officer and for issues related to SLBC convener, chairman and Chief Executive Officer, J&K Bank Ltd will be the nodal officer.