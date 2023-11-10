185 JJM projects at Rs 748.31 Cr taken up in Doda: Govt

Doda, Nov 10: A total of 185 Jal Jeevan Mission projects to be built at Rs 748.31 crore have been taken up in Doda district while 82,452 households have been provided tap connections, officials said Friday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Doda, Harvinder Singh, who is also Chairman District Water and Sanitation Mission (DWSM) under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), reviewed the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the district, in a meeting of Jal Shakti Department (JSD) held here in DC office complex. The DC reviewed scheme wise progress of JJM schemes and issued specific directions and timelines.

He was informed that 185 projects at an estimated cost of Rs 748.31 crore have been tendered, and allotted and execution has been started on the ground in the district under JJM, to provide safe drinking water through tap water connections to every household.

In the 185 JJM schemes, 372 Slow Sand Filtration plants are to be constructed, out of which 207 have been allotted and work on 133 has been started on the ground.

Out of two Rapid Sand Filtration plants, one has been allotted, while work on three borewells has been started on five sanctioned borewell projects.

The Chairman DWSM (DDC) was informed that out of the target of 1,11,216 FHTCs to provide all the households in the district with safe and adequate tap drinking water, 82,452 FHTCs have been completed.

In this regard, the DC has asked the engineers to complete 1000 more FHTCs by November 15 and complete the target as per the already given timeline.

Furthermore, the SE JSD has been instructed to monitor personally, daily progress, and ensure all the schemes under the prestigious JJM are completed in a given timeline.

He asked the SE to submit a PERT Chart of all the schemes and adhere to the timeline maintaining the highest standards of quality.

Regarding some re-tendered Slow Sand Filtration plants, borewells and Rapid Sand Filtration plants, the DC urged to allot and start execution of work immediately, in two days, on successfully tendered works.

The meeting was attended by CPO Doda Suresh Kumar, SE Hydraulic Circle Doda Anil Gupta, Executive Engineers (All), AEEs (All) and other concerned officials.