2 civilians die in army camp fire mishap in Doda

Ramban, Dec 23 : Two civilians died in a fire mishap inside an army camp in Doa last night.

Reports said that the fire broke out in a barrack of an Army camp at Arnora, Gatt outskirts of Doda.Police sources said that two civilians working as tailors inside the camp were charred to death. They were sleeping when the barrack caught fire.

Officials said preliminary investigation suggests fire broke out after a kerosene heater caught fire. It engulfed the barrack.

They said the fire was brought under control with the help of fire tenders.

Police identified both deceased civilians as Parshotam Lal, 55, son of Baju Ram resident of Katli, Samba and Som Raj, 45, son of Rala Ram a resident of Chandwa, Kathua.

They said both the charred bodies were shifted to GMC, Doda where postmortem was conducted . Following all the legal formalities the bodies of both the deceased civilians were handed over to legal heirs.