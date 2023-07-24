2 panels to settle JKPCC HR issues; determine assets, liabilities

Jammu: The government Monday constituted two committees to work out the modalities to settle the Human Resource issues and for determination of assets and liabilities of Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC) Limited.

The Committee on Human Resource issues will have Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department as its chairman while Managing Director, JKPCC Ltd; DG Codes, Finance Department; Additional Secretaries to the Government, General Administration Department; representative from Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs (not below the rank of Additional Secretary)and Deputy General Manager (Administration), JKPCC Ltd will be its members.

Administrative Secretary PW (R&B) Department will be its member-secretary.

The Committee will examine all the issues related to human resources including inborn employees of the corporation and employees on deputation from other departments and other administrative issues and submit its recommendations within a period of 15 days.

The Committee on Determination of Assets and Liabilities of the Corporation will have the Principal Secretary to the Government Finance Department as its chairman.

Managing Director, JKPCC Limited; DG Codes, Finance Department; a representative from Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs (not below the rank of Additional Secretary) and Financial Controller, JKPCC Limited will be its members.

Director Finance, PW(R&B) Department will be its member-secretary.

The Committee will examine all the issues related to assets and liabilities of the Corporation as per its books of accounts upto July 31, 2023 and work out the modalities for transfer of contracts of ongoing works to PW(R&B) Department for further execution.

The committee(s) will submit its recommendations by August 10, 2023 and will be serviced by the PW(R&B) Department.