2 young IT Deptt officers posted in their native place Jammu

Srinagar: The offices of the Income-tax department in the Jammu division will be run by two young Indian Revenue Service officials from their hometown Jammu.

In the latest transfer postings, two young officers from the Indian revenue service (IT) who hail from the Jammu region have been posted at the Jammu station of the income tax department.

One officer Dr Mohnish Digra IRS (IT) who was earlier posted as Deputy Director (Investigation) Shimla was born and brought up in Jammu and is a 2017 batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service and has earned many accolades so far for his great services rendered to the department.

The other Young officer Sahil Digra was earlier posted as Deputy Director (investigation) in Ludhiana. He is a native of the Reasi district in Jammu and is a 2017 batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service having served at many places with great distinction.