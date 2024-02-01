23 Jr-Scale JKAS officers among 45 transferred

Jammu, Feb 1: Twenty-three Junior-Scale Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers were among 45 officers, who were transferred and posted by J&K government with immediate effect.

As per GAD, Ashwani Hansa, Junior Scale JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department, has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth.

Anissa Nabi, Junior Scale JKAS, State Taxes Officer, Jammu, has been transferred and her services have been placed at the disposal of Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Bhumika Sharma, Junior Scale JKAS, District Audit Officer, Cooperatives Societies, Jammu, has been transferred and her services have been placed at the disposal of Revenue Department.

Abid Hussain, Junior Scale JKAS, Project Manager, DIC, Rajouri, has been transferred and posted as Administrator, Auqaf Islamia, Jammu.

Mirza Mumtaz Iqbal, Junior Scale JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of the Cooperatives Department, for further posting.

Sanam Mansoor, Junior Scale JKAS, Nodal Officer in the office of CEO, Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Home Department.

Ajay Sharma, Junior Scale JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department, has transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board on deputation basis.

Waqar Talib, Junior Scale JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Skill Development Department.

Waheed Ahmed, Junior Scale JKAS, State Taxes Officer, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to Government, Labour and Employment Department.

Parteek Panjathia, Junior Scale JKAS, Under Secretary in the Office of Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, has been transferred and posted as Nodal Officer in

the office of CEO, Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY.

Sushil Khajuria, Junior Scale JKAS, Tehsildar, Bishnah has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, on deputation basis.

Niamatullah Sheikh, Junior Scale JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department, has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, for further posting.

Raman Jandyal, Junior Scale JKAS, Tehsildar, Chowki Choura, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to Government, ARI and Trainings Department.

Asha Kumari Sharma, Junior Scale JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, Planning Development and Monitoring Department, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department.

Rahul Sharma, Junior Scale JKAS, Assistant Director, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Ramban, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department.

Mamta Sudershan, Junior Scale JKAS, Tehsildar, Maira Mandrian has been transferred and her services have been placed at the disposal of the Labour Department for further posting.

Mudassir Igbal, Junior Scale JKAS, Administrator, Auqaf Islamia, Jammu, has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of the Transport Department, for further posting.

Ankush Tripathi, Junior Scale JKAS, CDPO, Udhampur, has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of Revenue Department, for further posting.

Sadham Hussain, Junior Scale JKAS, BDO, Bandipora, has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of Industries and Commerce Department, for further posting.

Rupinder Kaur, Junior Scale JKAS, BDO, Akhnoor, has been transferred and her services have been placed at the disposal of Industries and Commerce Department, for further posting.

Manish Sudan, Junior Scale JKAS, BDO, Chilli Pingal, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.

Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Junior Scale JKAS, BDO, Tangmarg, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department.

Mohammad Arif Shah, Junior Scale JKAS, Deputy Registrar, Cooperatives, Baramulla, has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Sanjay Tickoo, Under Secretary in the Board of Professional Entrance Examination, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department.

Sushil Kumar Mattoo, Under Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to

the Government, Information Department.

Manooj Kumar, Under Secretary to the Government, Information Department, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary in the Board of Professional Entrance Examination.

Farooq Ahmad Wani, Under Secretary to the Government, Horticulture Department, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Ghulam Mohi-ud-din, Under Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Horticulture Department.

Surjeet Singh-I, Under Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department.

Sanjeev Kumar, Under Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department.

Mohammad Shafi Lone, Under Secretary in the J&K Public Service Commission, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Hospitality and Protocol Department.

Imityaz Ahmad Wani, Assistant Director, Estates Department, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department.

Ghulam Rasool Mir, Under Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Director, Estates Department.

Manzoor Ahmed Jan, Under Secretary to the Government, Hospitality and Protocol Department, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary in the Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission.

Mukhtar Ahmad Bhat, Under Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Finance Department.

Firdousa Jan, Under Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department.

Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, Under Secretary to the Government, Skill Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Horticulture Department.

Thanaji Bhat, Under Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.

Abid Khan, Under Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment.

Karan Singh, Under Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, ARI and Trainings Department.

Raj Kumar, Under Secretary to the Government, Information Department, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department.

Ghulam Qadir, Under Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Information

Department.

Rouf Ahmad Bhat, Under Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department.

Tarandeep Singh, Under Secretary to the Government, Labour & Employment Department, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department.

Rehana Hassan, Under Secretary to the Government, Horticulture Department, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Skill Development

Department.