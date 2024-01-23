23 vehicles used in illegal mining seized in Kathua

Kathua, Jan 23: Twenty three vehicles used in illegal mining were seized in raids during last 24 hours in Kathua.

A team of Geology and Mining department led by District Mineral Officer Kathua Rajinder Singh seized the vehicles. The vehicles include five dumpers, eight heavy Punjab based trucks and 10 tractor trolleys. The vehicles were carrying raw and finished without due permission. Further, 12 other vehicles moving towards the Punjab side were penalised on the spot for carrying minerals beyond the capacity as per the e-challans and GST bills.