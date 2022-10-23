25 kanals of encroached land retrieved in Budgam

Budgam: The District Administration Budgam today launched a massive eviction drive against the illegal encroachments of Kaah Charai and State land in Bemina and Narkara areas of the district.

During the drive around 25 kanals of encroached land worth Rs. 50 crores was retrieved from the grabbers.

Under the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Budgam, S F Hamid, a joint team of Revenue, Municipality, Rakhs under the supervision of Naib Tehsildar Budgam carried out anti- encroachment drive in Bemina and Narkara areas and retrieved arround 20 kanals of Kaah’charai land from encroachers.