25 kanals of encroached land retrieved in Budgam

Budgam: The District Administration Budgam today launched a massive eviction drive against the illegal encroachments of Kaah Charai and State land in Bemina and Narkara areas of the district.
During the drive around 25 kanals of encroached land worth Rs. 50 crores was retrieved from the grabbers.
Under the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Budgam, S F Hamid, a joint team of Revenue, Municipality, Rakhs under the supervision of Naib Tehsildar Budgam carried out anti- encroachment drive in Bemina and Narkara areas and retrieved arround 20 kanals of Kaah’charai land from encroachers.
In addition acting upon the instructions of DC Budgam, a Revenue team under the supervision of Tehsildar Budgam launched a drive at village Sheikhpora and retrieved 5 kanals of illegal grabbed land.
During the drive all illegal encroachments including plinth, tin shed, fencing raised illegally on the encroached land was demolished.
ACR Budgam, said that drive shall continue in all areas as Deputy Commissioner has given strict directions to speed up the drive against the land encroachments.