3 IPS officers deputed to undergo mid-career training at Hyderabad

Jammu, Jan 10: J&K Home department has deputed three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, National Police Academy, Hyderabad to undergo 23rd phase-Ill Mid-Career Training Programme (MCTP).

The training is scheduled to be held from February 12, 2024 to March 8, 2024.

As per an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal. These IPS officers included Dr Mohd Haseeb Mughal; Sanjeev Kumar Yadav and Anuj Kumar.

“Advance TA and DA, as admissible under rules, is also sanctioned in favour of the officers,” the order read.