30 kanals of Kahcharai land freed from encroachment in Shopian

Shopian, Nov 9: On the directions of the District Magistrate (DM) Shopian, Faz Lul Haseeb and under the supervision of Tehsildar Chitragam, a team of revenue officials along with police retrieved Kahcharai land from illegal encroachment at Village Dragad of Chitragam tehsil.

The freed land measures about 30 kanals. JCB’s and Chainsaw machines were deployed to clear the land for further use of the government.

The land was subsequently handed over to the J&K Sports Council for construction of a Stadium at the village.