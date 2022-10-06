‘30000 hectares of wasteland to be brought under cultivation this year’

Srinagar: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo today took stock of the preparedness of the department for the upcoming Rabi crop season in the Jammu Division.

The meeting was attended by Director Agriculture Jammu, Scientists from SKUAS, Jammu besides other officers of the department.

The ACS underscored the need of providing truthful and certified seeds to the farmers for better yields. He impressed upon both the Directors to properly assess the requirements of High Yielding Varieties of seeds required by them so that there is no shortage of it at the sowing time.

He stressed on them to take the seed replacement rate to atleast10% this year. He impressed upon the officers to procure the seeds well on time so that the same reaches to growers before the sowing season.