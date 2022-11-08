4 JKAS officers transferred, posted

Jammu: The government on Tuesday ordered the transfers and postings of four Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.

As per GAD order, Gopal Singh, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Katra Development Authority, against an available vacancy.

Rachna Sharma, JKAS, Collector, 220KV Power Development Department, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Jammu (South), against an available vacancy.

Vishal Singh Parihar, JKAS, Sub-Registrar, Vijaypur, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar Kathua, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Kathua, on full time basis.

Pawan Kumar Goswami, JKAS, Collector Land Acquisition, Northern Railways Udhampur/Reasi has been transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Vijaypur.