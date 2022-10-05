4 JKSSB members recalled

Jammu, Oct 5: The government has recalled four officers of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) and posted Reyaz Ahmed Malik as Controller of Examination in JKSSB.
As per GAD order, four officers recalled from the J&K Services Selection Board included Shagun Sharma; Ashiq Hussain Lily; Neelam Khajuria and Narayan Dutt, all its members.
The officers will await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department (GAD), the order read. Consequent upon these officers’ recall, the GAD also ordered the transfers of four other officers including Reyaz Ahmed Malik JKAS, Joint Director, Hospitality and Protocol, Kashmir and their postings in JKSSB with immediate effect.
As per order, besides Malik, other three officers transferred included Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner Anantnag ; Amit Vermani, JKAS, Joint Director, Industries and Commerce, Jammu and Atul Kumar, JKAS, Joint Director, Youth Services and Sports, Jammu. These three officers have been posted as J&K Services Selection Board members.