4 JKSSB members recalled

Jammu, Oct 5: The government has recalled four officers of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) and posted Reyaz Ahmed Malik as Controller of Examination in JKSSB.

As per GAD order, four officers recalled from the J&K Services Selection Board included Shagun Sharma; Ashiq Hussain Lily; Neelam Khajuria and Narayan Dutt, all its members.