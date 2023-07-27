4 officers transferred, posted as JKSSB members

Jammu: The government Thursday ordered the transfers of four officers, including two from Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) and one from Jammu and Kashmir Police Service (JKPS) and posted them as members of J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) with immediate effect.

As per an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD) Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma, in the interest of administration, the officers transferred and posted as members of the J&K Services Selection Board with immediate effect included Additional Deputy Commissioner, Shopian and senior JKAS officer Yar Ali Khan; Assistant Commissioner (Central) with Divisional Commissioner, Jammu and senior JKAS officer Pritam Lal Thapa; senior JKPC officer and Dy CO, IRP 14h Bn, Jammu Sumir Kotwal and Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer (FA/CAO), Pollution Control Committee and senior officer from JK Accounts Service Simarjeet Singh.