43 services of 8 Deptts brought under PSGA

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 4 read with section 8 of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act, 2011 (Act No. IX of 2011), the government hereby notifies these services, timelines and the Designated Officers/Appellate Authorities for the departments,” read a notification issued by GAD Secretary Dr Piyush Singla.

In case of the Revenue department, for ‘Change of land use’ service, the 30-day timeline has been fixed with District Collector as its designated officer while the Divisional Commissioner and Financial Commissioner Revenue will be its first and second Appellate authorities respectively.

For the services of issuance of Domicile certificate; Character certificate; Income certificate for Economically Weaker Section (EWS); Legal Heir certificate and Marriage certificate (The Special Marriages Act, 1954), the timelines of 15 days; 20 days; 45 days, 15 days and 30 days respectively have been notified.

The designated officer for all these services will be Tehsildar except in case of issuance of Marriage certificate wherein the Assistant Commissioner (General) in the office of DC Jammu/Srinagar (Marriage Officer vide S O 421 dated December 15, 2021 of Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs) will be the designated officer.