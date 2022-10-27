5 officers suspended in Kupwara for remaining absent in B2V4 training program

An order issued by District Development Commissioner, Kupwara reads, “whereas, vide this office order ADDCK/B2V)2676-90 dated 20.10.2022 you were appointed as Visiting Officers for B2V4 in following Panchayats.”

“Whereas, despite prior intimation, you failed to attend the training program scheduled for 1st phase visiting officers today on 27.10.2022. Whereas, after trying to contact you telephonically your contact number was either switched off or the call was not responded to.”

“Whereas, it shows your non seriousness towards your legitimate duties in discharging the important assignment of the B2V4 program,” it said.

Whereas, for you callous attitude and non compliance of order you are as such placed under suspension with immediate effect with the direction to report DC office tomorrow at 10:00 am sharp, it added. (KNS)