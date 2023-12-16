51 Garbage Collection Hoppers to operate in Budgam

Budgam, Dec 16: The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Budgam, Akshay Labroo today dedicated 51 Modern Garbage Collection Hoppers to rural blocks of Budgam through their Block Development Officers (BDOs) during a mega distribution ceremony held at Sports Stadium Budgam.

On the occasion, the DC distributed keys among the BDOs of 17 blocks of Budgam and flagged-off vehicles to their respective blocks.

Terming the operation of garbage collection vehicles as a major step towards sanitation and cleanliness in rural areas of Budgam, the DC said that it would not only help end littering of roads, drains and other open areas in rural Budgam, but also ensure proper segregation and scientific disposal of daily household generated garbage in all rural areas of the district.

He said these vehicles shall operate in villages of Budgam for door to door garbage collection and benefit people to the large extent in ensuring cleanliness of their surroundings.

The DC further said that it is also the beginning of a beautification campaign being taken to rural areas which district administration has started from town Budgam.