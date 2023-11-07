6 committees constituted to over preparations for Viksit Bharat Yatra

Jammu, Nov 7: J&K government Tuesday constituted 6 committees including the Chief Secretary-led 37-member Union Territory Level Committee (UTLC) for overseeing preparations for the Viksit Bharat Yatra.

UTLC will also comprise Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home; Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Jal Shakti Department; Principal Secretaries of Forest, Ecology & Environment Department; Housing & Urban Development Department; Agriculture Production Department; Public Works (R&B) Department; Power Development Department; Finance Department; Higher Education Department; School Education Department; Commissioner Secretaries of General Administration Department; Skill Development Department; Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Affairs; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department; Commissioner Secretary Information Technology Department; Commissioner Secretary Information Department; Commissioner Secretary Cooperatives Department; Commissioner Secretary Industries & Commerce Department; Commissioner Secretary Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs as its members. Secretaries Tribal Affairs Department; Youth Services and Sports; Transport department; Labour & Employment Department; Health & Medical Education; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Tourism Department; Culture Department; Planning Development and Monitoring Department and Revenue department will also be its members.

Its other members will include Inspector General of Police, Kashmir and Jammu; Inspector General of Police, Traffic, J&K; Regional Officer, National Highway Authority of India; General Manager, Indian Oil Corporation, J&K (Nodal Officer); Chief General Manager, NABARD, J&K and any other member(s) co-opted by the Committee member(s)

Committee will be serviced by the Planning Development & Monitoring Department.Besides there will be separate committee for Jammu/Srinagar cities to be headed their respective Divisional Commissioners. Committee for other districts will be headed by their respective Deputy Commissioners; Tehsildars will be the chairpersons of Committees for towns while the committee for Panchayats: will have Block Development Officer as their chairpersons. The Village Level Worker will be the Day Nodal Officer for campaigns in the Panchayat.