6th capacity building programme | Dr Jitendra asks JKAS officers to adopt 'whole of govt' approach

New Delhi: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh Thursday asked the officers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) to adopt a “whole of government” approach in governance.

“The days of working in silos have gone,” he said, while addressing the 6th Capacity Building Programme for JKAS officers, organized by National Centre for Good Governance in New Delhi.

Dr Jitendra, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology besides being the MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, asked the officers to identify the schemes having commonality and adopt an integrated approach of execution of schemes for better efficiency and result, benefitting the common man.

He said, “There is change in the demography of central and state civil services due to availability of technology even in the rural and remote areas and democratization of resources. He added that due to these twin factors, the toppers in the Central Civil Services were coming from states like Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Jitendra said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had special penchant for governance reforms and soon after taking charge in May, 2014, a number of measures were taken to streamline the administration to make it more transparent, more accountable and to have citizen-centricity.

He said that the public policy in the country was currently aimed at enhanced transparency and accountability in governance with focus on fiscal federalism, transforming rural India, and improving the quality of public service delivery.