Doda, Nov 10: The Ayush practitioners and experts Friday promoted the ancient healing system in Doda on Friday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the District Ayush Office Doda, in collaboration with district administration, celebrated the 8th National Ayurveda Day (Dhanwantri Jayanti) with great enthusiasm and zeal here.

The event saw a gathering of Ayurveda practitioners, experts, and enthusiasts who came together to promote the ancient Indian healing system.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Doda, Harvinder Singh along with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Qayoom inaugurated the programme and a free Ayurvedic medical camp.

The event was kicked off with the lighting of the traditional lamp followed by informative sessions on the benefits of Ayurveda.

The celebration also included yoga and meditation sessions, highlighting the importance of a balanced lifestyle for overall well-being.

Renowned Ayurveda practitioners and scholars were also present to share their knowledge and insight on the holistic approach to health and wellness.

The theme for this year’s National Ayurveda Day was ‘Ayurveda for One Health’.

The event aimed to raise awareness about the role of Ayurveda in preventing and managing a better lifestyle and to address the growing health concerns in India.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC emphasised the role of yoga in day-to-day life and exhorted the need to grow and use the local medicinal plants in day-to-day requirements.

He assured that Ayurveda is going to play a crucial role in the healthcare system in the coming times.

“Doda will be the hub for Ayurvedic medicine, as the National level High Altitude Medicinal Plant was coming up in Bhaderwah,” the DC Doda said.

The attendees at the event were given free consultations and demonstration of Ayurvedic treatments.

Herbal medicine stalls were installed in the town hall for the awareness of the people.

The 8th National Ayurveda Day celebration at Town Hall Doda was a resounding success, bringing attention to the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda and its relevance in today’s modern world.

It served as a reminder of the importance of embracing traditional healing practices for a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

The programme was attended by CEO Doda Parshotam Goria, District Ayush Officer Dr Ajay Tikoo, retired officers and officials of the department, Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members, local people, and officials of District Ayush Department Doda.