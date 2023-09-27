AB-PMJAY, AB-PMJAY SEHAT | Panel to examine claim fund utilisation by empanelled hospitals

Jammu: J&K government has constituted a committee for examining various aspects of claim fund utilisation by empanelled public hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and AB PM-JAY SEHAT.

The committee, with Principal Secretary Finance Department as its chairman, will examine utilization of revenue from insurance claims by empanelled government hospitals.

Administrative Secretary Health & Medical Education department; Director SKIMS, Soura; MD, Jammu & Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited; Principal Government Medical College Srinagar; Principal Government Medical College Jammu; Director Health Services, Kashmir and Director Health Services, Jammu will be its members.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), State Health Agency, J&K will be its member-secretary. As per GAD order, the committee may co-opt any other member or members. The panel, as per its terms of references, will monitor the utilization of budgetary support and revenue expenditure by such hospitals to eliminate chances of overlap or duplication.

It also will review the guidelines of SEHAT scheme so as to optimize expenditure under budget and claim revenue, to improve transparency and accountability in utilization and replenish budgetary resources from claim revenue. Besides, it will further streamline the procurement system for drugs, equipment and consumables.