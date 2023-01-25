AC enhances annuity grant in favour of gallantry awardees from UT

Jammu: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha gave its approval for enhancement of Annuity Grant in favour of Gallantry Awardees from the UT of J&K.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K attended the meeting.