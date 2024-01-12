ACS home convenes public grievances redress camp at Bishnah

Jammu, Jan 12: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home, R K Goyal, today convened a public grievances redressal camp at Bishnah.

Vice Chairperson, District Development Council, Suraj Singh and DDC member, Davinder Kumar and locals attended the camp.

The participants projected their grievances and demands concerning development of their respective areas while seeking an early redressal of the same.

The issues and concerns projected during the camp inter alia included infrastructure development of local degree college, streamlining of ration card issuance and MGNREGA working and payments, desilting and maintenance of irrigation canals, developemnt of Bishnah Bus Stand besides matters related to Revenue department.

ACS asked the concerned officers to initiate remedial measures to alleviate public inconvenience on account of lack of proper basic services. He emphasised strict adherence to timelines while executing various welfare and development programmes of the government.

He issued on the spot instructions to the concerned officers to deeply examine the issues raised during the camp ensuring prompt redressal. He also asked them to conduct regular visits to the construction sites of development projects for effective monitoring.

Goyal had a constructive discussion on pervasive issue of drug menace, exploring strategies to curb its impact and identifying hot spots for targeted intervention.

Others present on the occasion included Deputy Commissioner, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, SSP Dr Vinod Kumar, Chief Planning Officer Uttam Singh and Sub Divisional Magistrate, Jammu South, Atul Dutt Sharma.