Action against illegal constructions, illicit mining on anvil in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Feb 12: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir Monday presided over a crucial coordination meeting involving the Revenue and Police departments at the Conference Hall of the Mini Secretariat Ganderbal.

The meeting commenced with a comprehensive discussion on several pressing issues notably illegal construction, illicit mining, encroachments, and drug de-addiction activities, among other unlawful matters.

In a concerted effort to combat illegal mining and construction activities within the district, Tehsildars received firm directives to intensify field inspections, maintain close collaboration with field operatives, and rigorously enforce legal measures against individuals implicated in such illicit activities

Addressing concerns about drug abuse, SSP Ganderbal reiterated the police department’s commitment to hosting regular awareness programs and collaborative initiatives with allied departments. Moreover, stringent measures are being implemented against drug peddlers to stem the tide of substance abuse, he added.

SSP Ganderbal affirmed unwavering support from the police department in the ongoing battle against illegal mining and construction ventures in the district.

In line with the collaborative spirit, DC solicited necessary police assistance during encroachment drives to ensure effective enforcement of regulations.

The meeting was attended by SSP Ganderbal, Sandeep Gupta; ADC, Gulzar Ahmad; ASP, ACR, Tehsildars and other pertinent officials.