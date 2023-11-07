Action plan of Back to Village Programme finalised in Baramulla

Baramulla, Nov 7: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today convened a meeting of all concerned officers to discuss the comprehensive action plan for the smooth conduct of Back to Village Programme (B2V5) in the district.

A threadbare discussion was held on the subject wherein a comprehensive strategy was formulated for conduct of the ambitious outreach programme in the district.

Deliberating on the previous phases of the said programme, Dr Sehrish highlighted the achievements made under different sectors besides redressing the issues of public importance at the doorsteps of the people.

The DC asserted that the B2V5 programme is the result of the admirable feedback of previous editions and is now being conducted primarily to achieve the saturation of services and bridge the existing gap between the government and the people it serves.