ADGP security relieved

Jammu: J&K government has relieved senior IPS officer and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Security J&K Dr Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal, holding the additional charge of Director, SSG, J&K, who has recently been transferred by MHA as Head of Police, Ladakh UT.

Meanwhile, ADGP (Headquarters) PHQ, J&K M K Sinha has been assigned the additional charge of both the posts held by Dr Jamwal, till further orders.

“In compliance of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India's order issued under endorsement F No.l5041/03/2023-UTS.I dated June 6, 2023, Dr Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal, IPS (AGMUT: 1995), Additional Director General of Police, Security, J&K (holding the additional charge of Director, SSG, J&K), is relieved from the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir, to enable him to take up new assignment as Head of Police, Union Territory of Ladakh,” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal.

“It is further ordered that M K Sinha, IPS (AGMUT: 1996), ADGP (Headquarters) PHQ, J&K, shall also hold charge of the Security wing, J&K and Special Security Group, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” Goyal further ordered.