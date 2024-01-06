Adherence to security protocols during Republic Day sought in Pulwama

Pulwama, Jan 6: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr Basharat Qayoom, today presided over a comprehensive meeting to meticulously review and refine arrangements for the upcoming Republic Day in Pulwama.

Addressing the meeting, DC stressed the imperative of executing all preparations promptly while strictly adhering to stringent security protocols.

During the meeting, the DC directed various departments to ensure coordinated efforts, facilitating the smooth execution of planned events and activities. Emphasis was placed on venue cleanliness, and officials were instructed to arrange for seating, sound systems, and lighting in Government buildings and other infrastructure.

The Health Department was tasked with organizing comprehensive medical facilities, including first aid and ambulance services at the venues. Moreover, the Information Department received explicit instructions to ensure effective publicity and communication through various mediums, with a focus on accurate and timely dissemination of event details.

In the context of cultural programmes, parade, and flag hoisting, DC urged officials to curate a diverse and captivating showcase that reflects the rich heritage of the region. He emphasized the significance of adhering to the Flag Code, ensuring the dignified hoisting and handling of the National flag.

Highlighting the importance of coordination and timely execution, the DC urged officials to work collaboratively, submitting detailed action plans and progress reports regularly.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to ensuring Republic Day 2024 becomes a memorable and grand event, expressing confidence in a successful celebration of the Nation’s unity and diversity.

Senior officials from diverse government departments and security agencies attended the meeting.