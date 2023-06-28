Admission letters for FCI handed over to NoKs of policemen

Srinagar: On behalf of DGP, AIG Welfare Police Headquarters Dr Abhishek Mahajan presented admission letters in Food Craft Institute (FCI) Jammu for imparting skill development training to two next of kin (NoK) of JKP martyrs at Police Headquarters here today in presence of Maahira Mahajan and Aditya Mahajan from the ‘Empower and Enable’ Project.

Saqib Bashir son of martyr SgCt Bashir Ahmad Hajam of Magam Budgam and Shahnawaz Hussain brother of martyr Ct. Mohd Afzal Dar of Beerwah Budgam were presented admission letters for pursuing courses in hospitality sector at Food Craft Institute, Jammu.

So far 23 nominations of NoK of martyrs have been received from the UT wherein they have shown their willingness to receive different courses offered by FCI Jammu. The selected candidates will go under one and half year diploma courses in different streams that include food production, food and beverage operations, bakery and confectionery.