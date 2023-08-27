Advisor Bhatnagar addresses 3rd Excellence in Education Awards ceremony in Mauritius

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar addressed the third Excellence in Education Awards ceremony held at World Hindi Secretariat here.

The event was presided over by President of Mauritius, Prithvirajsing Roopun.

Vice Prime Minister of Mauritius, Leela Devi Dookun and Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance of Mauritius, Mahen Kumar Seeruttun also graced the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Advisor Bhatnagar gave a detailed gave a talk and presentation on the National Education policy and the initiates launched by School Education of UT of Jammu and Kashmir to distinguished audience and educationists from around the globe.