Advisor Bhatnagar chairs 28th BoDs meet of JKWDC

Jammu, Dec 14: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar Thursday chaired the 28th Board of Directors (BoDs) meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Women’s Development Corporation (JKWDC) at Civil Secretariat here.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the meeting was attended by Managing Director, JKWDC, representatives of Finance department, Planning Development and Monitoring Department, National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC), National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC), National Divyangjan and Finance Development Corporation (NDFDC) both in person and through video conferencing.

During the meeting, the Board held detailed deliberations on different aspects of the corporation besides action taken report of previous board meeting was also discussed in meeting. The meeting also held in-depth discussions on strategies and initiatives to be taken by JKWDC for at enhancing women’s development as well as overall welfare in Jammu and Kashmir.

Recognising the crucial role of JKWDC in fostering socio-economic empowerment of women, Advisor Bhatnagar underscored the need for collaborative efforts and innovative approaches to address challenges and seize opportunities for the empowerment of women folk and their families. He underlined the Corporation’s resolute towards empowering women from diverse backgrounds of Jammu and Kashmir with an aim to make them economically independent and give them equal participation in society.

The Advisor, during the meeting, stressed upon the management of Corporation to organise programmes and awareness camps regarding different schemes and initiatives of JKWDC so that maximum people can take benefits of the same. He asked them to launch massive awareness campaign in all districts of Jammu and Kashmir so that maximum women take benefits of different schemes operated by JKWDC.

During the session, the Board deliberated on strategic partnerships, financial sustainability, and the implementation of impactful programs that align with the corporation’s vision and mission. The Board also reviewed the Corporation’s ongoing schemes, evaluated their impact on women’s lives, and explored potential ways and means to further strengthen their efforts.