Advisor Bhatnagar meets several public delegations, individuals

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar on Thursday met several public delegations and individuals at Civil Secretariat here who apprised him about various developmental issues of public importance in their respective areas.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the interaction, a delegation of the J&K Disability Sports Association apprised the Advisor of various issues faced by disabled persons across J&K. They demanded facilitation for disabled persons in all sectors and also asked for shorter formalities at Government departments while applying for different schemes.

Similarly, a delegation of inhabitants of Newa Pulwama also met the Advisor and apprised him of various issues in their area. They demanded the creation of a Medical Block for Newa.

Likewise, a delegation of casual and need-based workers working in the Animal Husbandry department demanded the implementation of the Minimum Wages Act in the department.