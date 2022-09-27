Advisor Bhatnagar reviews progress on implementation of JJM across J&K

Speaking during the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar impressed upon the officers that the pace of ongoing works shouldn’t be slowed down due to routine impediments like weather or other things and due efforts should be made to achieve the objectives of JJM. He impressed upon the officers that there should be no scope for laxity in implementation of JJM as it is a flagship programme and caters to essential requirement of clean adequate water straight to each and every household.

While reviewing the status of major works under JJM, Advisor Bhatnagar enjoined upon the officers that tendering of works should be expedited and timely allotment of works is imperative The Advisor called for encouraging wide participation of contractors and for giving wide publicity to tenders so that maximum people participate in them.

Assessing the status of detailed project reports (DPRs) and approval of works, Advisor Bhatnagar instructed the executing agencies to practise due diligence before project planning and asked them that all the bottle necks and hindrances in projects should be removed in coordination with other departments for speedy execution and timely completion of works. He directed them to ensure that contractors possess necessary machinery for undertaking projects of this magnitude.

For timely completion of projects, the Advisor directed the respective officers that month-wise progress reports as well as plans for fresh works should be submitted to the department. He also called upon them to use Project Management Softwares for effective implementation of this prestigious mission.

During the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar also reviewed the status of individual Water Supply Schemes (WSS) at various stages of their completion across Jammu and Kashmir. He also reviewed the progress of other projects like the Shahpur Kandi Dam, Ujh Multipurpose Project and River Jehlum Tributaries project.

The Advisor remarked that these projects are of great importance for entire J&K and due commitment should be maintained to complete these projects within the given timelines.