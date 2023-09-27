Agri reforms, farmer-centric policies introduced in J&K: LG

Ghazipur: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that agricultural reforms and farmer-centric policies had been introduced in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing a seminar on social reformer Swami Sahajanand organised by Swami Sahajanand Postgraduate College in collaboration with ICSSR at Ghazipur, the LG said, “Agricultural reforms and farmer-centric policies had been introduced in J&K over the past few years.”

He also called for adopting sustainable development measures to effectively tackle the threat of climate change.

“The comprehensive approach from seed to market and the efforts to strengthen the rural economy have led to the empowerment of farmers at every step. Highest-ever food grain production, a significant rise in income, and entrepreneurship is scripting a new chapter in the history of the agriculture sector,” Sinha said.

He said Rs 20 lakh crore had been allocated for agriculture credit to farmers and it shows that the government’s top priority is to unlock the growth potential of the agriculture and allied sector.

The LG highlighted the significant contribution of Swami Sahajanand to the farmer's movement and his role in empowering small and marginal farming communities, transforming, and rejuvenation of agriculture sector to fulfill the development ambitions of a large section of society.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is implementing the vision of Swami Sahajanand and has given the agriculture and allied activities new impetus. Agriculture budget has gone up by 5.7 fold as compared to 2013-14, credit flow to farmers stepped up and Rs 1 lakh crore allocated to Agriculture Infrastructure Fund,” he said.

Sinha said that the progressive reforms under the guidance of PM Modi have empowered the farmers and brought prosperity to their lives.

Principal Swami Sahajanand PG College, Prof V K Rai; renowned author, Neerja Madhav; Principal LBS PG College Mughalsarai, Prof Udayon Misra; Prof Chandrakanta Rai were also present on the occasion.