Agriculture panel presents report to LG

Srinagar: An apex committee headed by former Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Dr. Mangala Rai presented the ideas for holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors in the UT of J&K and transformative change in farmer’s income.

Dr. Mangala Rai made a presentation on the work done so far, findings of the committee and details of projects to be implemented by the J&K Agriculture Production Department.

The recommendations are aimed at securing the livelihood of 13 lakh farm families with particular emphasis on increase in farmer’s income and generation of additional employment opportunities.