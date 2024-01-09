Aijaz Asad assumes charge as Secretary Planning, Civil Aviation

Jammu, Jan 9: Mohammad Aijaz Asad today took over charge as Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring besides assumed the charge of Administrative Secretary Civil Aviation and Commissioner Civil Aviation.

Aijaz Asad was recently transferred after serving for three years as Deputy Commissioner Srinagar. Pertinent to mention that he has served as Deputy Commissioner of as many as six districts in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also served as First Managing Director of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation.