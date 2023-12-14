All central agencies to follow CBI Manual in digital seizures and searches: Centre to SC

New Delhi, Dec 14: The Union government on Thursday undertook before the Supreme Court that central agencies will adhere to the CBI Manual on digital evidence till guidelines over the seizures of electronic devices are finalised.

In its order, a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia recorded the undertaking furnished by Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju that all the Central government agencies will at least follow the 2020 CBI Manual till comprehensive guidelines for the search and seizure of digital devices are notified.

The bench was considering a batch of pleas, including a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Foundation for Media Professionals seeking guidelines on police seizures of electronic devices of journalists.

During the hearing, ASG Raju, appearing for the Centre, requested the top court to adjourn the hearing saying that framing of guidelines will take time as it requires consultation from the forensics laboratory and other experts.

At this, Justice Kaul asked him when an outcome will come and if he is willing to make a statement that any of the existing manuals will be followed in the meantime.

ASG Raju replied that investigative agencies will follow the CBI Manual and the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure).

The matter will be taken up for further hearing on February 6.