AMRUT 2.0 PROJECTS | First installment of central assistance of Rs 158.597 Cr released

"The Single Nodal Agency and implementing agencies must strictly adhere to the guidelines of the scheme and utilize the funds solely for their designated purposes, which have been technically and administratively sanctioned," the document reads. It reads that all the codal formalities must be observed before incurring while e-tenders should be invited when applicable. "The funds released cannot be re-appropriated or diverted for other purposes. The implementation of the approved scheme, compliance with GFR 2017, and adherence to economic instructions issued by the UT/Central Government are also mandatory," the document reads.

An official said the financial boost aims to support and advance urban development projects under AMRUT 2.0 which will benefit all the districts across Jammu and Kashmir and foster the sustainable urban growth in the region. "The funds shall be utilized strictly in accordance with the Guidelines of the scheme and for the purpose for which it has been sanctioned," the document reads.

With the release of the first instalment of central assistance, Sopore town has been allotted projects worth Rs 57 crores out of which an amount of Rs 10 crore have been already released. These funds, as per the official document, will be utilised on the water supply scheme, to cover the uncovered areas of the town.

Similarly, other districts have been allotted several projects to be utilised on water supply schemes and cover the uncovered areas in these districts.

As per the government order, the funds have to be utilized only for the projects which have been technically sanctioned and administratively accorded by the competent authority. "The funds released shall not be available for any re- appropriation or diversion," the document reads.

The government has issued strict instructions that the fixed assets created out of this grant shall not be disposed of without prior concurrence or approval of the competent authority. "The implementing agency shall ensure stakeholder consultations during implementation of the project. Benefits of the project should be adequately propagated in the public through mass awareness components," the official document reads.